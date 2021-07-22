Not many people may know or remember this but there is a Dell Mobile Connect app that lets you screencast your smartphone to supported PCs. We learned about it back in 2018. We haven’t really heard anything about it until recently. The Dell Mobile Connect app will continue to deliver more and better functionality compared to its rivals like the Microsoft Your Phone. Dell’s version is more useful as it can be used with both Android and iOS. The result is the more people across different platforms are able to use it.

With the update, You can now use Dell Mobile Connect to transfer files from an iOS device to a PC. You can transfer data with speed, as well as, mirror your phone’s screen. The same features are available on Android.

Dell Mobile Connect for Android has been further improved. You may notice soon a new UX. You will now see a large window with several widgets. You can organize them and even resize them as you wish. The widgets don’t have rounded corners.

Dell Mobile Connect is only for Dell and Alienware computers though. You can check the Microsoft Store on your computer and get the companion app for either your Android or iOS device. The app lets you send/receive texts, mirror screen and interact with it, share files, and make and receive calls so feel free to take advantage of it.