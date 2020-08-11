We haven’t featured any new Chromebook from Dell recently. The last one was a couple of years ago when we mentioned the Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 2-in-1 would be announced at the IFA 2018. A lot of Chromebooks have been introduced already this year with the last one we remember coming from Acer, HP, and Lenovo. Definitely, Google has created its own niche of Chromebooks. They are affordable and offer the very basic laptop features more people need whether for work, school, or home for both productivity and creativity.

The latest addition to the Chromebook game is the ‘Dell Latitude Chromebook Enterprise’. Dell just announced this product that runs on Chrome OS. Google has been improving on the platform as more people and businesses have started to work from home and anywhere.

Dell’s new Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise is a premium laptop ideal for business. It’s a 2-in-1 device that also works as a tablet for productivity on-the-go. The Chromebook promises fast connectivity and reliable security all the time. It’s mainly a premium offering so expect only good things.

To start with, the laptop is “green” in the sense that it comes with EPEAT Gold registration. This means the device was developed with recycled materials, an energy-efficient design, plus sustainable packaging.

Dell Technologies Commercial Product Group’s Senior Vice President said, “This is not just another Chromebook. Our latest Latitude Chromebook Enterprise is designed equal parts for employees and IT managers adopting Chrome OS in the enterprise. Employees will appreciate its sleek design and collaboration features that help them navigate new work dynamics, while IT managers have the management and security features they expect when deploying devices in a corporate environment.”

Dell worked with Intel in completing this product. It’s part of the Project Athena innovation program. The laptop comes equipped with up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, Intel WiFi 6, and LTE mobile broadband. One example that may make you buy the Chromebook is that working on Google Sheets can be 8.6 times faster.

The new Dell Latitude 7410 Chromebook comes equipped with a 4K panel with a Low Blue Light display. It comes with narrow borders, acoustic noise reduction, and up to 21 hours of battery life. It also has a fast-charging battery. It can go from zero to 35% within 20 minutes only, thanks to ExpressCharge Boost. An hour of charging can give up to 80% of battery.

Dell has put a $1,299.00 starting premium on the Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise. A lower-priced version will be available for $1,099 but with only Intel Core i3 processors.