It’s been a while since the Zombie Gunship hit Android. You’re probably done with killing all those zombies and now it’s time for another challenge. The ‘Zombie Gunship Survival’ is a new game from the franchise. It’s now ready to download for free but with premium in-app items. You’ll get to witness intense and explosive gameplays here as a first person shooter because those zombies just won’t stop coming after you.

The undead usually come in hordes so you need to be ready for battle. It’s one mission that will require the best artillery, aircraft, and many other resources. Your goal is to finish the zombies off by protecting group troops, building, and expanding your own base of operations. You have a lot of weapons but you need to upgrade them. The outbreak may have caused these zombies to wreak havoc and unrest everywhere but you are on a mission to protect your ground troops by using those submachine guns, rifles, rocket pods, and autocannons.

In Zombie Gunship, you can unleash hellfire right from your gunner set. You are free to defend your base against those zombies or zombie assaults but to do them, you have to unlock a collection of weapons, build a remote airfield, and defend your base as needed.

