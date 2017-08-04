Another day, another time-waster to check out. This Questy Quest is a new arcade game that will have you playing for hours simply because it’s fun and cute. It’s challenging in the sense you have to prove that your hero is the best one to fight against those silly monsters you see along the Perilous Plains, Wailing Woods, or the Charming Mines. If you’re up for more challenges, check out the Wilds and visit the Quest Guild to take on new quests.

All you need to do is tap to beat the enemies. But of course, you need to time when you’re going to do it. You will need to unlock custom gear because you don’t know when a bigger monster will appear. You have to be ready anytime and be prepared to win. There will be dragons, slimes, and skeletons but with some powerful potions you will pick up along the way, you can easily set the foes on fire.

Just defeat the monsters and you will soon be declared the victor. Hit those targets and loot enemies to get their coins. You will not run out of new gear to collect and use so watch out.

Download Questy Quest from the Google Play Store