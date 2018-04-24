There are a lot of music streaming apps and services in the market and so sometimes it is hard to stand out from everyone else (well, unless you’re Spotify). Deezer’s secret weapon has always been Flow, a prediction algorithm that gives you an “endless mix of your favorites and recommendations”. But now they’re going one step further to bring you a new feature called Flow tab, which creates personalized playlists that are inspired by your favorite artists, or at least the ones that you listen to a lot on Deezer.

Basically, Flow tab combines the Flow algorithm with Spotify’s curated artist spotlight, and then Pandora’s custom radio stations. You get “Inspired by” playlists based on a genre that you’re in the mood for and made up of songs you’re familiar with and ones that Deezer wants you to discover. Of course, you can favorite the songs that you really like, add them to an existing playlist that you have, or create a playlist with all of the songs there and then save it for later.

To access this new feature, go to your Deezer app, head to My Music, then tap on the Flow icon which should be familiar with regular users. Then go ahead and slide from right to left to check out all the Flow tabs based on the artists that you listen to. This is especially useful for times when you just want to listen to a specific genre rather than the sometimes mixed bag that you get from Flow.

Flow tab is available not just on your mobile device but also in deezer.com on your browser. The different Flow tabs can be found next to the main Flow.

SOURCE: Deezer