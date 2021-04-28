While most people probably stream their music on Spotify or YouTube Music, there are still other music apps competing in the market. One of those is Deezer which has HiFi tracks that are less compressed than the aforementioned apps. They’re now trying to get an advantage over the others, at least when it comes to users of Mobee-K’s latest pair of USB-C earbuds. When you plug in the earbuds to some of the latest Samsung Galaxy smartphones, you get Deezer directly installed as well as some “freebies”.

While you could always go and download Deezer from the Google Play Store, there are advantages to downloading them directly once you plug in your Mobee-K USB-C earbuds. For one, you don’t have to go and open the Play Store but you will already be prompted to install Deezer if you wanted to. But the most useful thing is that you will have three months of free access to the Deezer Premium or Deezer HiFi plans, the latter having high fidelity audio.

This will only happen if the smartphone you’re using is a Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S21, or Galaxy Z Flip. Once plugged in, you’ll also get a customized Deezer theme for your phone including wallpapers, exclusive playlists, and shortcuts to Deezer itself from the lock screen and home screen menus. The 3 months free subscription though is only for new Deezer users and you have to be in the U.S as well.

If you do qualify for the 3 months free, you get to enjoy things like a personal flow or playlists, lyrics so you can sing along to your tunes, Songcatcher, their Shazam-like discovery feature, offline listening, and unlimited skips. Plus, you have high-fidelity audio and also a library of 3D audio content, if you’re tired of listening to the compressed songs on Spotify and other music streaming services.

The Mobee-K Smart earphones meanwhile have an in-line remote control and built-in DAC. They’re available exclusively on Amazon for the pretty affordable price of $22.70.