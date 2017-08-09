Voice activated smart speakers seem to be the current darling of the tech industry, with the proliferation of Amazon Echo, Apple HomePod and of course, Google Home. We are also rife with rumors of Samsung, Facebook and the likes coming up with their own hardware. We will see even more apps and services integrating any or all of these major speakers into their product. Music apps seem to be among the first scrambling to do so and the latest one is Deezer who has announced their integration of Google Home and its voice activated functions.

Deezer users will now be able to tell Google Home to play their favorite tracks and for those on Deezer Premium +, you will be able to enjoy an even more personalized music experience. You can say “Okay Google, play my Flow” and it will give you the personal soundtrack that Deezer has prepared for you through smart data, algorithm, and personal recommendations from their editors. If you also have guests or family members with their own Deezer accounts, they can also play it through Google Home.

You get unlimited play and instant access to more than 43 million tracks in their library. You can give it several commands like to play the next song if the current track isn’t to your liking or ask who/what is playing if you suddenly forget what that song is or if it’s the first time you’ve heard it. You can also ask it to play specific playlists that you’ve created on Deezer or ask any of their 18 different moods spanning across 74 different genres.

The Deezer Google Home integration is available now in Germany and France. It will roll out to the US, Canada, Australia and the UK later this year.

SOURCE: Deezer