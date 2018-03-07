If you want to compete with the big boys of music streaming, you need to be able to get all the help that you can get. Deezer has been around for some time now, but it’s been playing second fiddle to Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, Google Play, Pandora, etc. But it hasn’t stopped from trying to bring new features that will attract new users to its music streaming fold. The newest thing they have introduced is support for Alexa, Amazon’s digital assistant.

This basically means that all smart speakers and devices that run Alexa will now be able to ask her to play their music from Deezer. Well, that is if you are a Premium+ subscriber though, which should just cost you around $2 a month. If you’re already a subscriber, then all you would need to do is connect your Deezer account to your device and then say, “Alexa, play _______ on Deezer.” It can be a specific album or artist or playlist that you want to listen to now.

If you don’t know what you want to listen to, you can just choose from among the 18 moods and 74 different genres that Deezer has. So you can say, “Alexa, play jazz music on Deezer” and it will give you a playlist filled with the best music from that genre. You can also ask it to play your Flow, which is Deezer’s continuous playlist that has been tailored according to your taste and the past music that you’ve listened to.

For now, you can’t configure Deezer to be your default music streaming service so you’ll have to be specific when you tell Alexa where to play your music from. Oh and if you’re more of a Google Home type of person, Deezer also support for that.

VIA: SlashGear