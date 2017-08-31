Deezer may not be the most popular music streaming service out there, but those who prefer to listen to high fidelity quality music love it nonetheless. Formerly called Deezer Elite, they have now rebranded to Deezer HiFi and they are expanding their ecosystem to bring integration to Google Cast and Google Assistant enabled speakers and devices. They recently added support for Google Home devices so it’s natural to expand so that even more Google-using gadgets will be able to play their music in their preferred lossless quality of FLAC (free lossless audio codec).

Deezer HiFi is now available for WiFi speakers that support Google Cast. This means you can listen to the high-quality streams if your speaker supports Chromecast Audio or any speaker with built-in Chromecast support. Even speakers that have Google Assistant will also be able to also stream Deezer HiFi by using voice control to play specific artists or albums or playlists. They will also be expanding to speaker brands like Sony, Samsung, Yamaha, Bang & Olufsen, Onkyo, Pioneer, AudioPro & Devialet either through Google Cast integration or by direct integration into the speakers’ apps themselves.

One of Deezer’s signature features is Flow which is a user’s very own personal soundtrack made up of current songs, favorite songs, and new music that matches your preferences. You will be able to play this either through the mobile app itself or through voice commands. Aside from music, you can also choose to play podcasts, audio books, live sports, and even original content.

Deezer HiFi is available at $19.99 per month but if you really like your music to play in its original analog audio source quality at 5x the bitrate at 1,411 kbps, then this would not be such a steep price for you.

SOURCE: Deezer