If you’re a true-blue audiophile, you know that listening to high fidelity in the FLAC format is probably the best way to truly enjoy digital music. Deezer is one of the few music streaming services that offer this kind of quality audio through their Deezer HiFi subscription service. Previously it was only available on desktop but finally, they’re bringing their FLAC quality sound to mobile devices. You will be able to enjoy the service on your Android device as well as on your web if you prefer listening on your browser.

Deezer HiFi brings you more than 52 million songs in FLAC or free lossless audio codec format so that you can enjoy digital music in a higher quality format. If you don’t know the difference between your much-compressed Spotify music and the HiFi version you can find here, then you’re probably missing some part of your audio life. Aside from the FLAC format, a subscription will also remove the ads from your listening experience.

Even better, you will be able to download the tracks, playlists, and mixes and listen to them offline still in their original FLAC quality. You will also get access to the 360 spatial audio files through the 360 by Deezer app. If you haven’t heard of this yet, it’s an app where you will be able to listen to songs as if you’re in the studio with the musicians and the singers, hence the 360 moniker.

The only catch of course with this whole Deezer HiFi thing is that you also need the proper audio setup including high fidelity headphones and speakers, to be able to fully appreciate what lossless audio files sound like as compared to your mp3s or other compressed sound formats. So if you don’t have HiFi audio devices as well, you might want to invest in them first before subscribing to the service.

You will be able to get Deezer HiFi for free for the first three months. After that, you will have to shell out $14.99 per month to enjoy higher sound quality for your music.