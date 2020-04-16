Anyone with kids or mischievous housemates know that the chances of someone hurting themselves on wall outlets is actually pretty high. Whether it’s curiosity or a prank gone wrong, forks, fingers, and other foreign objects can end up shocking people, literally. And so this new outlet from Leviton will come in handy. As its name says, the Decora Smart Wi-Fi Tamper-Resistant outlet will not just make your other appliances smarter but it can also protect itself from those that would tamper with it accidentally or on purpose.

What makes this smart outlet tamper-proof are the little shutters that are part of the two outlets on the system. They will only move out of the way if you are inserting a regular plug. But any other object that someone tries to put in there will not work on the shutters. So while it’s not being marketed specifically for families with kids, it makes sense that parents are the ones who would want to install it in their houses.

Aside from that protection feature, it is also a smart outlet that will make things you plug in there relatively smarter. Well, at least with the top outlet which can be controlled remotely through the My Leviton app. The lower one is just your plain, old regular outlet that can power devices. It also has a button on the front panel that can turn the outlet on and off manually, just in case you need it for regular things.

With the My Leviton app, you can control it manually or you can also connect it to a Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa-powered device for voice controls. You can also schedule when the outlet will turn on or off which can be used for things like lights, fans and heaters. If you have other Decora Smart Wi-Fi devices, you can also create scenes so you just need one command or one swipe on the app to control several appliances and electronics.

Leviton’s Decora Smart Wi-Fi Tamper-Resistant outlet is now shipping and it will cost you $49.99. It’s available in white but they will also offer Light Almond, Ivory, Black, Brown, and Gray color change kits. You can purchase the outlets on the Leviton website.