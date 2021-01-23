When DC launched its DC Universe app back in 2018, the purpose was to bring everything DC to its fans in one place – comics, TV shows, movies, and originals. However, comic book fans had a hard time searching for titles and the app wasn’t really built to make comic book reading. So they decided to replace this with an app that would be specifically for comics and graphic novels. DC Universe Infinite is a new premium digital comic book subscription service and community where you can get and read all things DC.

When you download and open the DC Universe Infinite app, you’ll notice that the look is lighter as compared to the dark background of the previous DC Universe app. They have also updated the personalization features and the comic reading experience is at the forefront right now. When you subscribe, you’ll be able to download comics, graphic novels, and original content so you can read them offline on your smartphone or tablet.

The homepage shows different sections that make it easier for you to browse the comic content of the app. You have Dive Back In for your recently read books, Most Read Series, Trending Series, New To Read, and New & Popular. Users will be able to fine-tune their experience by adding comics into their library and then create custom lists and have their own way of organizing the comics that you’re reading. The search filters are also pretty good as you can search by art style, genre, and story length aside from the usual.

You also get a Dark Mode option to help ease the eye strain especially if you’re reading for a long time. You will also get earlier access to new digital-first comics and also five new backlist titles released every week. There are also a lot of archived titles from the DC Vault including Vertigo, DC Black Label, Milestone Media, and more to come. As for the video content that was part of DC Universe, you’ll be able to find them on HBO Max.

Those who already have a DC Universe subscription don’t need to sign up anymore as their login will be transferred to DC Universe Infinite. Subscription is at $7.99 per month or $74.99 per year. The app is available already for Android devices through Google Play Store.