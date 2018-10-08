Virtual reality still seems to be a “dream” more than an actual “want” for a lot of consumers but companies like Google are trying to change that mindset by making it more accessible. And while VR headsets have become relatively more affordable, content seems to still be not as ubiquitous as other digital content. The Daydream platform is trying to bring more entertaining and innovative things like the circus, rockstars, and even an AI-powered canine, in order to get more people into the VR lifestyle.

If you’re a fan of Cirque du Soleil, you’ll get the chance to see a little behind-the-scenes with a VR twist. You can follow BAZAAR (one of their shows) aerial rope performer Lauren Joy Herley in her day-to-day life as part of arguably the most popular global circus. You’ll see her training, makeup, costume, and other stuff that she gets to do, all from the comfort of your VR headset.

If you’re more into music, you’ll get three different Rockstar VR experiences with some of the hottest artists. Rapper and all-around entrepreneur Wiz Khalifa gets the VR180 experience as he prepares for a concert. Super Duper Kyle will also give you a behind-the-scenes look before a “one-of-a-kind performance.” Singer-songwriters and ambient music performer Poppy gives a series of VR180 multi-dimensional performance videos.

VR games are probably some of the most popular content in the platform. Artie the AI Dog lets you help a surf pup get back to its owner with an interactive narrative with AI characters and voice control. You’ll get to interact with these characters as you try to bring the dog home. Slightly Heroes is a multi-player VR shooter where you play a half-baked superhero.

You can experience all of these specials and games on your Daydream View headset and compatible smartphones like Pixel and Pixel 2, Galaxy S8 and S9 series, etc.

SOURCE: Google