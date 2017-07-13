If you’ve been saying you’re done with Tinder and dating, never say never because this new dating app could be your biggest chance to find that significant other. There’s the Hinge dating app that has been around since last year. It went unavailable for over nine months but now it’s back. So yes, you can go back to dating now.

Head on to the Play Store to get the new Hinge relationship app and who knows, you’ll find The One. Okay, we’re not giving you any false hopes here but there’s no harm in trying.

The app developer expects subscriber base will grow further now that Hinge is back on the Play Store. This dating and relationship app has seen growth the past couple of months. The company said that the number has increased by 50% already. For the users, this definitely means more potential dates and matches and who knows, the love of your life. Hinge isn’t only for the Android phone users. There are other Hinge members using iOS so you can also try and see if they’re your perfect match.

Hinge offers privacy like never before so you won’t receive unnecessary requests or messages. Hinge promises that your profile and information will not be shared with people you don’t like without permission. The app is free to download but using it requires a minimal subscription–$12.99 for one month, $6.99 per month for three months, and $4.99 per month for six months.

