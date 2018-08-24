Saving up on data is something that most of us can probably relate to, unless you have the real “unlimited” data plan or something. So every chance you get to save up on those megabytes and gigabytes, you take it. Datally is a Google app that they launched to help users do just that. And the latest update brings two new features that will come in handy: an emergency bank where you can store data for, well, emergencies; and bedtime mode which saves you much needed data while you’re sleeping.

You’ve probably been in a situation where you really needed to book an Uber or to read an email or to google some important information when suddenly, your data allocation ran out. The emergency bank feature in Datally can save up some of your data for that rainy day. Just enter your balance and then tell the app as well how much data you want to save for emergencies. Once you reach the threshold, the app will block apps from taking up data until you decide when to finally use the saved up data in those moments when you desperately need it.

The bedtime mode meanwhile will turn off all the data that your apps use when you’re sleeping. This includes the apps that are constantly running in the background even when you’re not using them. Just set your sleeping time and waking up time on the app and they will be automatically stopped during those periods so your data (and your battery as well) won’t drain overnight.

Datally was launched late last year to help ordinary users to easily save up on their data, especially the ones with limited allocation. While there are probably settings on your phone that can help you out with that, the app makes it simple to use and also gives you special tools to save more than the usual.

You need to update the app to the latest version to enjoy these two new features. If you haven’t tried Datally yet, you can download it for free from the Google Play Store. Make sure you’re on wifi when you do so you can save up more data.

SOURCE: Google