A lot of security companies have been coming up with ways to make your password more secure or the bigger picture, keeping your accounts and devices safe. While password is of course the default way for most of us, it is also not the most secure to be honest. And while biometrics are a bit better, it is also not fool-proof. Dashlane, a password manager app and secure digital wallet, is launching Project Mirror made up of various product innovations and the goal is to eventually kill the password this 2018.

Basically, what they’re trying to do is to make the Dashlane App the main source for your digital identity and also protection. It will contain your personal information and credentials that you use on various websites, apps, and services on the Internet. It will give you “automatic and secure on-demand access” to your existing digital accounts (and even future ones that can be added later on).

The whole of Project Mirror will be gradually rolled out this year. But first out the gate, due to be released early 2018 is Critical Account Recovery. Basically, you will be able to secure your most important accounts and the corresponding passwords onto the app, with just one tap they say. It will also automatically reset and secure the credentials so that it’s always changing and updating.

Through the app, you will be able to link your email accounts, scan and view the Critical Account report and if you need some of these accounts to be completely protected, you can lock them down. This is just the first step in their roadmap to “killing” the password.

SOURCE: Dashlane