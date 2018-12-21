Most apps will probably not tell you that they want you to keep using your smartphone (and hopefully their app) but that’s already kind of understood. Weather app Dark Sky however says that their primary goal is to help you “decrease the amount of time you spend on your phone” by letting you check on the weather through your smartwatch. After releasing an Apple Watch app, they have finally also added a Wear OS app to make it easier for Android users to see the weather forecast without having to open their phone.

The Dark Sky Wear OS app actually brings you all the capabilities that the main app has, except you don’t have to open your phone now. You have current conditions, 24-hour and 7-day forecasts, hyperlocal down-to-the-minute rain forecasts, etc. It automatically has your current location up on the screen, but if you want to look for a specific place, you can just search through voice or even text input.

When you open the app, you’ll see your current location at the top of the screen and the current temperature and weather conditions under it. If the condition is currently raining, then you will also see the down-to-the-minute precipitation forecasts. Scroll down and you’ll see the “Next 24 hours” summary and a bi-hourly timeline showing the temperature, condition and precipitation chance. You’ll also see the Next 7 Days forecast in that format.

The app also supports various complications like the current temperature, current conditions, and next-hour precipitation. They have started rolling it out but it will be completed over the next couple of days so check Google Play Store if it’s already available for you. It’s also part of the Android subscription for existing Dark Sky users.

SOURCE: Dark Sky