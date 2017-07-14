Smart plugs are slowly becoming a bit more popular for users who want to be able to control some of their appliances remotely, either through an app or through some other devices. D-Link Smart Plugs are some of the more popular ones out there and now they’ve announced that they have support for Google Assistant. This means you will be able to manage your appliances through the digital voice assistant through Google Home and Android smartphones that have support for it as well.

Basically, what this can do is set your mind at ease if you left your iron plugged in or you forgot to turn off the lights when you left home this morning. As long as these appliances are plugged in through the D-Link Smart Plugs and you have Google Home or an Android phone with Google Assistant, you will be able to “unplug” them by saying “Ok Google” then the rest of the command.

To configure your Smart Plugs, just go to the settings of your Google Home or Google Assistant app. Choose Home control then connect to the D-Link Smart Plugs and voila, you are now connected. DLink says this is just the first of their products to work with Google Assistant so there will probably be more in the future.

Products like Smart Plugs, while not as robust as some of the IoT brands and products out there, are still a more affordable and accessible way of creating a truly smart home without breaking the product. Hopefully we get to see more products like these in order to help create an automated environment.

SOURCE: D-Link