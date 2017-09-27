The Omna 180 Cam HD is one of D-Link’s more popular home surveillance cameras, and it gets a boost as the company has now added support for Android devices, where it used to just be available with iOS compatibility. That and a whole lot more goodies beef up this camera’s support.

The Omna 180 Cam HD is designed for 180-degree wall to wall video surveillance at home, providing full high definition (1080p) video for your use. Apart from the wide angle 180-degree field of view, the device also gives two-way audio, motion detection, and saving to local storage.

New features include event notifications on your Android – where any motion detected can trigger recording and send a notification to your Android phone. There’s also remote live streaming, and a new pinch-to-zoom capability on the video so you can focus on certain elements on screen.

The new Omna app is available via the Google Play Store, and you can get the Omna 180 Cam HD via the D-Link online shop or at BestBuy.com.

SOURCE: D-Link