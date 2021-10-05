When most people are looking for bigger and better smartphones, there are those that may be content with simpler devices. Some may still settle for the more basic ones as long as they can make calls and send text messages. It’s been decades since the cellular phone has entered out lives and we don’t think it will become obsolete. Maybe, not ever. It will only continue to improve as innovations and new technologies are introduced left and right.

The Cyrcle Phone 2.0 looks like a hockey puck but bigger in size. It’s somewhat oval–more of an egg. It’s a crowdfunded product that has reached over the target goal of $10,000.

The phone features a circular display. You can say it’s like having a large, round smartwatch you can put in your palm instead of the wrist. Dimensions are 130mm x 103mm x 22mm (height/width/thickness). It’s wider than most phones.

The display is small at 3.45-inches in diameter and with only 800 x 800 px display resolution. The apps are rectangular. It only comes with 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, and Android 10. Other features include two 3.5mm headphone jacks, two USB ports (microUSB + USB-C).

The new Cyrcle Phone has yet to be available. You are free to test the phone, or at least, its form and size with a 3D print. CAD files of the device are available so you can 3D print the shape. Doing this will help you find out if the size and fit of the phone is right for you.