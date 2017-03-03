Here’s a another app that will allow you to quickly customize Quick Setting Tiles on your Android 7.0 Nougat device. The latest platform version from Google has still not overshadowed Marshmallow and Lollipop when it comes to market reach but ever since the year started and before the MWC opened, more OEMs and carriers released their Nougat updates for several phones. We know more will make similar announcements in the coming weeks especially since Google is about to announce what ‘Android O’ or what Android dessert will be at the Google I/O 2017 Conference.

ShortCutter was made by LeeDroid, an XDA-recognized developer who thought of the possibility of customization of the Quick Setting Tiles. This app can also allow websites or apps to launch easily. Definitely, ShortCutter can be a useful app as it lets you to toggle ambient display, immersive mode, or location mode.

Custom Quick Settings for Android is limited but you will see its many advantages in the quick settings. Some of the available tiles you can use include Screen Timeout, Haptic feedback, Auto Sync toggle, Alarm Clock Tile, Ring Mode: Vibrate/Silent Ring, Immersive Mode, Custom App Tiles, and Custom URL Tiles.

Download Shortcutter Quick Settings from the Google Play Store

VIA: XDA