If you enjoyed playing Words with Friends with your, well, friends, and if you enjoy doing crossword puzzles on your own or with the help of others, then this new game may be up your alley. A partnership with the developers who brought you the “with Friends” game series and Time Inc’s People magazine, Crosswords With Friends follows the basic gameplay of other popular games from Zynga as well as the traditional crossword puzzle games that you answer on your magazine or newspaper.

Once you’ve downloaded the game on your smartphone or tablet, you will get a new crossword puzzle daily, filled with topical items depending on what the day’s theme is. You get things like Movie Monday, Top 40 Thursday, or Sports Fan Friday. And since this is a partnership with People Magazine, you get a celebrity-themed puzzle every Sunday, featuring some of their franchise including Sexiest Man Alive, World’s Most Beautiful, etc.

If you still play Words With Friends, you can play these two games simultaneously so you can test both your vocabulary and your entertainment trivia skills while also showing your friends who’s boss. You can see on the leaderboards who among your friends is catching up with you. And if you’re stuck in some items, you can always use hints when they’re available.

You can download Crossroad With Friends from the Google Play Store for free. There are still in-app purchases available, like buying extra hints when you’re too impatient to wait for the next free one to be available.

SOURCE: Zynga