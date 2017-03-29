If you do a survey of what are the things that people lose the most, it will probably include socks, handkerchiefs, umbrellas, their heart, and pens. Well, we can’t really do anything about the heart thing, but a lot of things can still be found, with the use of technology. We finally have the world’s first trackable pen, with the combined powers of the A.T. Cross Company and tech company TrackR to create the CROSS Peerless TrackR.

TrackR’s main purpose in life is to help people keep track of their belongings through tracking technology. They’ve previously created a small round tracking device that you can attach to any object you want and through an audible alarm, you can find those items you’ve misplaced, provided of course that it’s still in the radius of the tracker. The way the pen works is pretty much the same as when you attach a tracker to any of your things, except that of course it’s already built in.

You need to pair the Peerless TrackR with your smartphone and it can work in a 100 feet Bluetooth range. If you leave it behind, it will give you a notification that you need to go back for it. If you can’t remember where you were when you lost it, you can check the lat known location. In case it’s your phone that you misplaced, you can tap a button in your pen and it will trigger an alarm. But it also works even if your phone is on silent mode.

Now why would you want a pen that you can track anyway? Well if you know anything about CROSS pens then you know they’re kind of expensive and you wouldn’t want to lose one. The CROSS Peerless TrackR is now available for $250 and has the Quartz Blue and Carbon Style, with both having a medium-sized ballpoint and a swivel-action propel feature.

VIA: SlashGear