If you’re looking for a mid-ranger device and you are a Samsung fan plus a Cricket Wireless subscriber, the prepaid wireless service provider is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Halo for just $179.99. While it’s not really a new smartphone, since it’s a rebranded and slightly modified version of the Galaxy J7 Perx. But if you’re looking for a functional gadget that runs on Android 7.0 Nougat (and if your current is still on Marshmallow), then you might want to consider this.

The Samsung Galaxy Halo has a 5.5-inch display with 720 x 1280 pixels and is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core processor. It has 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage, so it really is more of an entry-level smartphone but running on Android 7.0 Nougat. The main camera is just at 8MP with LED flash and the front-facing shooter is at 5MP. The phone also comes with a 3,300 mAh battery.

The Galaxy J7 Perx has actually been available earlier this year with a lot of prepaid brands. But for some reason, they rebranded it and made a few, tiny modifications to release the Samsung Galaxy Halo. It’s probably not something you’d want if you’re looking for an advanced device with all the latest bells and whistles, but if you want something that can do what a basic phone does, then this should be a decent choice.

The Samsung Galaxy Halo is available at Cricket Wireless for $179.99. You of course would need a prepaid account with them but at least no contract. They have rate plans available from 1GB, 4GB, 8GB, 12GB, and “unlimited’.

VIA: Phone Arena