Cricket Wireless is shutting down its 3G network. This is not a rumor. It’s a fact and we knew it was bound to happen. Other carriers may announce the same thing but it may still take a while. This isn’t exactly bad news because after the shutdown, the carrier will gain additional space on the mobile Internet network. The 3G wireless service (UMTS) will only be available until February 2022. That is more than a year so if you’re on Cricket, we suggest you upgrade to a newer and more advanced non-3G phone.

By non-3G we mean 4G LTE or even 5G. Cricket will only be able to cater to subscribers that have HD Voice or LTE-capable devices. 3G devices will no longer be supported after February next year.

To start with the change, Cricket Wireless will stop activating HD Voice- or non LTE-capable devices beginning January 19, 2021. If you already have such device already, note that you will not be affected by the shutdown.

3G Network Shutdown

Simply put, Cricket Wireless is telling the people to upgrade their phones or their SIM cards and plans. We see nothing wrong with that. It’s a smart move so we can be more modernized, therefore, be able to adapt seamlessly to the changing times.

If you are a new customer and want to activate service with Cricket, buy a phone sold by the network. You can also bring your own LTE-capable or HD Voice-capable device compatible with the Cricket network. Check you phone’s IMEI to know compatibility.