Cricket, the prepaid subsidiary of AT&T, has announced a new smartphone available through them. Well, sort of new. It’s because the LG Harmony is actually the “interpretation” or a different variant of the LG K20, which is currently available through Verizon and T-Mobile. What’s in a name anyway? Well, apparently, there is something as even the K20 is a variant of the international LG K10 (2017). It is kind of confusing, but if you’re looking for an entry level smartphone and a prepaid account, then this is a valid option.

Let’s just pretend it’s a new phone, in case you didn’t want a postpaid account with Verizon and T-Mobile and just want to stick with Cricket. It has a 5.3-inch 720 touchscreen display and is powered by a Snapdragon 425 chipset. You get 1.5GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage, but it can still be expanded of course. It has a 2,800 mAh battery and runs on the latest version of Android which is Nougat 7.0 of course.

Camera-wise, you get a very much just average 8MP main shooter which can take 1080p videos and has an LED flash. For your selfie needs, you have a 5MP camera with its own “selfie light”. Its size is 149.9 x 76.2 x 7.6 mm and it weighs 142g. It has 2.5D Arc Glass on both sides of the screen and it has customizable home touch buttons.

You will be able to get the LG Harmony from Cricket for only $99.99 plus the activation of a prepaid plan. You will be able to choose from a 3GB, 8GB, 12GB or the Unlimited option.

