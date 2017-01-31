The LEGO Group recently introduced a new way for Lego fans to come together online. This one though doesn’t include the adults (sorry, old geeks) because this social network is only for children under 13. Officially called as LEGO Life, this app is a Safe Social Network for the kids where they can have fun, meet other kids, learn, and be entertained. This app features themed feeds and a new LEGO Emoji keyboard that is fun and hilarious to use.

This safe community was developed especially for the avid Lego fans–boys and girls alike. Game is free and features the latest LEGO news, videos, challenges, and new LEGO sets. You can also see new creations of other fans. It’s everything about LEGO so you won’t be short of your everyday Lego fix.

LEGO Life lets you discover and create some more masterpieces. The only limit is your imagination. Feel free to check what other fans are building. You can also share your Lego creations and show the Lego community what a genius you are.

Open the app everyday and received the latest about LEGO City, LEGO DIMENSIONS, LEGO Friends, and other LEGO series. You can also watch a lot of LEGO videos here from the popular LEGO mini movies and series LEGO Friends, LEGO Elves, LEGO City, LEGO NINJAGO, and LEGO NEXO KNIGHTS.

Download LEGO Life – Create & discover from the Google Play Store

SOURCE: Lego