Sega’s Crazy Taxi hit Android in 2013. It was followed by the City Rush version the next year, letting you fulfill your dream of crazy driving in the city. It’s the last installment we featured but there’s also the Crazy Taxi Gazillionaire. SEGA is launching another Crazy Taxi game. Actually, it’s just the Crazy Taxi Classic but this time, it’s now free for everyone.

You’ll just have to bear the ads and if you want more features or items, there are several in-app items available. If you’ve previously bought the game, the developer has added controller compatibility for a more convenient gaming experience.

The Crazy Taxi Classic offers the familiar driving adventure that will have you hitting those ramps and barreling down streets. It’s your job to deliver your passengers to their destinations on time. But first, be prepared for hours of hectic driving and those time trials you may face.

Driving a taxi is always challenging. You need to be alert and fast enough to zoom through those lanes and highways. This is the classic game from the year ’99 to early 2000s. If you played the original version, you can now introduce the game to your kids and show them how cool Crazy Taxi is and yes, prove to them that you were once cool.

Download Crazy Taxi Classic from the Google Play Store