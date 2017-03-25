‘Crash of Cars’ is another racing game that is best for those who enjoy multiplayer challenges. You can play alone but there’s not much fun in that. In this new game from Not Doppler, your main goal is to collect a lot of crowns as much as possible. You will be destroyed soon but do your job before you are done. Strive to climb up the leaderboard by collecting more power-ups, stealing other crowns, and destroying other players.

The more golden crowns you get, the higher scores you will achieve. Drive over one to get it. Be careful that you don’t get destroyed before you accomplish your goal. Games are actually endless so you may be reaping as many crowns.

Game features real-time multiplayer battles. You need internet connection to enjoy the race and go through all four maps. There are four types of cars–Common, Epic, Legendary, and Rare. There are over 30 of cars you can unlock and 30+ skins to use. There are also 16 upgradable power-ups you can use such a trebuchet, cannon, or a flamethrower. Follow and finish a mission and see how far up you’ll go in the leaderboard.

Download Crash of Cars from the Google Play Store