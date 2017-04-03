If you were one of those kids who kept creating weird and inventive machines with their lego or building blocks, then trying to destroy your brother’s or sister’s own creation, then this might be a game that you’d like to try out when it finally becomes available (bonus points if you love cats). C.A.T.S or Crash Arena Turbo Stars is a multi-player battle arena game and is now available for pre registration in the Google Play Store.

This game is from the creators of Cut the Rope and King of Thieves, so quality-wise, expect it to be pretty good. Basically, using various collected parts, tools, and gadgets, you will build the ultimate battle bot and then wreck the heck out of your opponents’ own bots. As you continue to battle in the Player vs Player mode, you will get points to gather more tools and upgrade your wrecking machine to optimum capacity.

And since the game’s abbreviation is C.A.T.S., then you of course get cats! The tough felines are the ones controlling your bots as you continue to combine and hone your parts, weapons, and gadgets for the ultimate wrecking machines. There is a leaderboard where you can rack up points with every battle and make your way up the World Championship. You can compete with your friends or with strangers online.

Crash Arena Turbo Stars is already up on Google Play Store but only for pre-registration. No announcement yet as to when it will officially be available.