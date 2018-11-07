When you’re mobile and you need to work, sometimes you wish you could just do it on your smartphone instead of having to bring out your laptop and all. Planet Computers wants to help you out with that problem by bringing, or for now, crowd-sourcing a device that can serve as your phone, mini laptop, and even a camera. The Cosmo Communicator is a dual screen clamshell-based mobile communicator with an integrated keyboard that will run on Android 9.0 Pie.

The device, which cannot be mistaken for a tablet, has a 5.99-inch Full HD LCD touchscreen with a 2160 x 1080 pixel display. It has a hinge and is attached to a physical keyboard with QWERTY keys and all. On the back, you have a 2-inch color touchscreen display. It can act as a quick-check access panel where you can see notifications, answer calls, etc, if you don’t want to open up your clamshell phone.

Usually, “experimental” devices like this will have not-so-great cameras. But the Cosmo Communicator actually has a 24MP main shooter on the backside camera and a 5MP inside. This means you can shoot your photos and videos even if you don’t want to open your device, although of course your display will be bigger if you do open it up.

You have USB-C ports on either side of your keyboard and a voice assist button to call up your Google Assistant. This device is powered by a chip based on a “Mediatek P70 8-core processor plus separate GPU and AI processors.” It has 6GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and a 4220mAh battery that should last you around 1-2 days, depending on usage.

This is still a crowdfunding campaign on IndieGoGo, so as always, tread with caution. They have already managed to raise more than $330K out of the $200K funding that they were looking for. You still have a month to avail of the discounted offer of up to 31% off the SRP when it comes out in the market, which should be $799 with shipping.

SOURCE: Planet Computer