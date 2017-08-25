If you’re looking for an affordable new smartphone and you’re not really that particular about brands, you may want to try out this new device that will be available soon on Amazon. Coolpad Splatter is only the second unlocked smartphone from Chinese brand Coolpad Americas. At a very affordable price of $139.99, not only do you get the basic functions of a smartphone, but you will even have Amazon Alexa integration, which not a lot of devices can say they have.

The Coolpad Splatter (which actually sounds like a bloody cooling pad) has a 5.5” HD IPS display and is powered by a 1.4 GHz quad-core processor. It has a 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage so obviously, it really isn’t a high-end device. Camera-wise, it has an 8MP main shooter and a 5MP front-facing one. It has a 2500 mAh battery and will run on the latest Android Nougat OS.

Despite its basic specs, one feature that it has which people might really like is that it has Amazon Alexa integration. Having a digital assistant like Alexa is pretty great especially if you’re a huge Amazon user and shopper. And if all you really need from a smartphone is the basics, then it still might appeal to you given the price range.

The Coolpad Splatter can be yours for just $139.99 and is already available on Amazon. It is compatible with all GSM networks in the US like AT&T, T-Mobile, Cricket, etc.

SOURCE: Coolpad