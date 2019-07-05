It’s almost 2019. And according to recent statistics, the cost of finishing a four-year computer science degree program at a respected college or university is now in the ballpark of $163,000. Assuming you don’t have that much stashed away under your sofa cushions, you may want to consider ways to amass all the same knowledge at a significantly lower price. That’s where the massive 2019 Complete Computer Science learning bundle comes in. With the current limited time discount, the entire package is on sale now for less than $4 a course, just $39.

Over this 11-course, almost 114-hour mega-package, you’ll learn it all, everything from basic programming to how to earn high-paying salaries in areas like data analysis, engineering, cybersecurity and even artificial intelligence.

The courses include:

– An Easy Introduction to Python (a $99.99 value)

– Scalable Programming with Scala and Spark (a $79 value)

– Break Away: Programming And Coding Interviews (a $199 value)

– The Web Development Omnibus: jQuery, AngularJS and ReactJS (a $199 value)

– Building Voice Apps Using Amazon Alexa (a $149 value)

– Building Chatbots with Google DialogFlow (a $149 value)

– Using Elasticsearch and Kibana (a $199 value)

– From 0 to 1 : Spark for Data Science in Python (a $79 value)

– Learn By Example: Scala (a $50 value)

– Software Testing Omnibus: Sikuli, Selenium, JUnit and Principles of Testing (a $199 value)

– Learn By Example: The Foundations of HTML, CSS & JavaScript (a $49 value)

This training retails for over $1,450, so don’t miss out on the 2019 Complete Computer Science learning bundle for only $39 while this offer lasts here at Android Community Deals.

Disclosure: AndroidCommunity uses affiliate links, If you click on a link in this article and buy something we’ll get a small cut of the sale.