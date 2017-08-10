To get first person shooters (FPS) right on Android is really trick, considering the serious lack of controller interfaces on a smartphone. Touchscreen doesn’t really lend itself well to traditional FPS gaming, so this new game – Combat Squad – has a bit to overcome to convince us that it is worth a try.

Combat Squad was developed by A-33 Studio, former developers of Counter-Strike Online, so you understand that these guys know what they’re about. The game is a tactical FPS where players can create their own team of five and compete against other squads made by other players.

There’s a new battle system, apart from the usual FPS elements – they call it the DIVE system, where you can switch from one member of your team to another while in real-time battles. The game has seven game modes to choose from, including a Survival Zombie mode and the classic Deathmatch.

Combat Squad is free to play, with in-app purchases. Try it out today and tell us if its worth playing an FPS on your Android device.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store