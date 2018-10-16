OPPO has many tricks up its sleeves. One of which is the Oppo Hyper Boost that will be part of the official ColorOS 5.2.1. The update will roll out soon for several Android smartphones out in the market. Expect an October rollout for the first batch of smartphones with more next month and then the following year. We haven’t featured any ColorOS related news lately but we’re now more open to changes. The reality is, it’s not exactly a popular interface.

The mobile devices getting the latest ColorOS update include the OPPO Find X, R11, R11 Plus, R11s, R11s Plus, A83, A1, OPPO R9S, R17, R15, OPPO A5, OPPO A79, and the A73. For next year, these phones will get the same update: OPPO R9s Plus, A77, and OPPO A3.

ColorOS brings Hyper Boost technology to these smartphones from the Chinese brand. The tech is said to accelerate smartphones and allow a user to enjoy more adventures and capture them with only just one hand.

The Hyper Boost technology is designed to accelerate and optimize the gaming process levels that include the system, game, and application. Some important features of the OS also include a System Boost (system engine), Game Boost, and App Boost.

VIA: Weibo