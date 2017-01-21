The coloring for adults craze started a couple of years ago and seems to have waned a bit, although you still see your favorite pop culture things turned into adult-themed coloring books. If you’re a Disney fan, you might have been waiting for the ultimate coloring book for adults to bring out your inner child but you probably think you don’t have time to actually sit down and color. Disney is making it a bit easier for you by releasing the Color by Disney app, now available for your Android device.

The app features favorite Disney and Pixar characters and scenes from classic ones like Snow White to more modern ones like Monsters Inc and Frozen. If you’re a long-time Disney fan, you will probably have fun choosing colors to prettify the pictures, whether they’re canon or according to your color preference. You can choose what kind of color you will use, including pens, crayons, markers, etc.

After you’re done coloring, you can even put in gradients and filters to further beautify your artwork. The effects are “film inspired” with glitters and watercolors, and other elements from Disney movies throughout the years. And then of course, you can share your work of art on any social media or photo sharing app of your choice.

You can download Color by Disney from the Google Play Store for free. But to have access to most of its content plus upcoming updates, you need to subscribe. It’s $2.99 for 1 week, $7.99 per month, or $39.99 for a year. So before you subscribe, make sure you (or your child) will do a lot of digital coloring.