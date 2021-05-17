The current darling of the social media world conquered users even with just having an iOS app. Now that Clubhouse has started being available on Android, we’ll see if it can withstand the competition that came out when it was still iOS only, including Twitter, Instagram, Discord, etc that came out with their own version of audio-only chats. But first, it will have to be available in more countries. And this week, they’re doing just that, expanding to Japan, Brazil, Russia, among others.

Clubhouse announced on Twitter (a bit ironic as it may be its biggest competitor with the recently launched Spaces) their schedule for expansion this week. By Tuesday, the Android app will be available in Japan, Brazil, and Russia. Then on Friday morning, those in India and Nigeria will also be able to create their own audio chat rooms. They say it will be available to the rest of the world throughout this week and will finish rolling out by Friday afternoon.

Android rollout continues! 🇯🇵🇧🇷 🇷🇺 Japan, Brazil & Russia coming Tuesday

🇳🇬🇮🇳 Nigeria & India on Friday AM

🌐 Rest of world throughout the week, and available worldwide by Friday afternoon — Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) May 16, 2021

The Android app started becoming available in the U.S last week after a year of being the buzziest app not to be on Android. It rolled out in beta only but there’s no mention if the one that they’re rolling out this week is the stable version already. Those who are in countries not mentioned in the tweet can still sign up to get updates when it will be available in their territory. Unfortunately, it remains by invite only so you’re still not sure if you can get in.

In case you were living under a rock, Clubhouse is an audio-only chat room where people can create rooms to talk about various things and invite people to listen in or even participate in the conversation. Think of it as Zoom but without the hassle of the video component so you don’t have to be camera-ready. It also consumes a lower bandwidth so those with limited data can still listen in and join a room.

We’ll give you more updates when the Clubhouse Android app becomes more available. We expect them to add more features as well to keep up with all the copycats that have been sprouting up from better-known social media platforms.