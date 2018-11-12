While connecting to public WiFi, especially if free, is very convenient for most of us who are counting our data allowance, it is fraught with “danger” as people who are interested and who have the “talent” will be able to see what you’re browsing, not to mention your ISP may be selling your browsing history to advertisers. So when Cloudflare release its tool called 1.1.1.1, it was a relief for those who wanted to have more private browsing. Well, if you knew how to use it, that is.

But now, Cloudflare is releasing an app called 1.1.1.1 of course to make it easier for you to enable the free consumer DNS service on your mobile device. When before you had to manually change your network settings to, you guessed it, 1.1.1.1, now all you have to do is download the app then toggle the button on or off when you’re connecting to a public internet. That’s it. No frills, no additional features, just a toggle button.

But what happens when you toggle it on? In case you didn’t know what the purpose of the 1.1.1.1 was, it will let Cloudflare handle all of the DNS information. This means your ISP will find it a bit more difficult to know the sites you’re looking at, if you want to hide your browsing habits for one reason or another. They might eventually get to it, but it will be harder for them.

The DNS service also lets you connect to the site that you want to go to, without censorship or hijacking. It also makes your browsing faster, shaving off a few seconds of page loading time, which is very important in some territories where the Internet isn’t really that fast.

You can download the 1.1.1.1 app from the Google Play Store for free. How will they benefit from this? Since there are millions of websites that rely on Cloudflare for performance and security, getting more people to use the DNS service will make the sites faster as well.

SOURCE: Cloudflare