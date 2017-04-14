This is gonna be one block of adventure for all the lively pets. ‘Blocky Castle’ is a new pixel-fun adventure that will remind you of familiar blocky games available. ‘Crossy Road’ is on top of our mind right now but we’re certain you may liken these to more action games. There are lots of characters to choose from but each one will surely make you smile because of their absolute cuteness. That is, if you dig these square-headed animals.

Gameplay is simple: you just need to go and climb a tower so steep that it’s so challenging. That’s not all, the castle has all sorts of enemies and obstacles that will stop and do anything to keep you from going up high. There are several worlds available so each climb can be interesting and unique every time.

‘Blocky Castle’ is a nice visual treat because of the vibrant colors. There are funny characters that can be easily manoeuvred with the intuitive controls. We guarantee this is one addictive game. It looks simple and tricky at the same time you need to download it and see for yourself. Just a few tips though. You can learn the patterns in each tower. Observe the obstacles available. Don’t be in a hurry because all your patience and hard work will be rewarded.

Download Blocky Castle from the Google Play Store