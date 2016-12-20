29 years ago, kids and adults alike went crazy over Mega Man, a new video game franchise launched by Capcom for the Nintendo Entertainment System or NES. Now, after rumors were going around that the game will be making a comeback, the developers confirmed that yes, you will be able to play Mega Man on your mobile devices. And they’re bringing not just one or two, but the six original 8-bit games that were released back in 1987.

This is actually the first time that the Mega Man franchise is being made available for smartphones and tablets. This means that those who were old enough to have played the games back then will be able to relive the experience on their mobile devices. And Capcom will also be able to hopefully convert new fans who will see why the older ones are crazy about the Blue Bomber and his adventures.

The games will still be in all its 8-bit glory but has been optimized for the mobile experience. The first game is of course the original called Mega Man Mobile where you’re introduced to the titular character and his arch-nemesis, Dr. Wily. The other five games follow the numerical pattern, Mega Man 2 Mobile up to Mega Man 6 Mobile. Each game features a different storyline, so there should be enough to tide you over during this holiday season.

Each of the Mega Man games will be available for $1.99 each this coming January. You will be able to buy them for your Android devices from the Google Play Store.

SOURCE: Capcom