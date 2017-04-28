There are a whole lot of town building games available for mobile devices, for those who would prefer to create towns and communities, rather than go on RPG adventures. One of the new kids on the block is called City Mania: Town Building Game, which has all the usual features that you can enjoy from similar games. It does have something of a more modern vibe to it in as city building games are actually joining the 21st century with its infrastructure and technology.

Build, plan, and expand is the name of the game with City Mania. The basic is of course you get to build a small, peaceful town and in the course of the game, turn it into a bustling and maybe even futuristic looking city. To help make your city popular, you can even add famous landmarks to your skyline like the Eiffel Tower, Leaning Tower of Pisa, or anything that will make it attractive to “tourists” looking to visit interesting cities.

You also get to have interesting characters in your city, each with their own interesting cartoonish personalities. You can get them to be part of your workforce so as to optimize your city. Not only will they work for you but you can also send them on adventures and missions and give you more points when they come back successfully.

You will be able to apply more modern architecture by merging buildings into advanced skyscrapers and expanding your city and expanding your collection in the process. You can download City Mania: Town Building Game from the Google Play Store for free, but it has in-app purchases as well.