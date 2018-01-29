Dual boot tablets are not that in demand, but for those who prefer to have more than just one OS on their mobile device, then a new product is always of interest. Chinese OEM Chuwi became popular because of this and now they’re back with an updated version of their Hi8 tablet called Hi8 Air. The tablet runs on Windows 10 and Android 5.1 and has slightly better specs than its predecessor of course, although you really can’t expect much from this kind of device.

Just like the original Hi8, this new model comes with an 8-inch Full HD screen with a 16:8 ratio. But inside, that’s where the similarity ends. The Hi8 Air runs on an Intel X5 Cherry Trail Z8350 processor, has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which you can expand to 128GB through a microSD card. It has a 4000mAH battery and comes with a microUSB port, micro HDMI with 1080p output, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Physically, it has a metal chassis and an all-metal frame, with a silver or space grey finish. It also comes with a bluetooth keyboard, in case you want more typing power with your tablet. Since it’s a dual-boot device, you can run it on either Windows 10 and Android 5.1. We don’t know yet if this will be updated to newer Android OS though.

There are no pricing and availability details yet as of now. We also don’t know where the Hi8 Air will be available so we’ll keep you posted once more details become available.

VIA: Gizmo China