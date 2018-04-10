Remember the Chuwi Vi10 affordable 2-in-1 tablet running Remix OS? It’s an old tablet that recently had a follow-up in the form of the Chuwi Hi8 Air. That one is simply an updated dual-boot Windows and Android tablet and now here is another related device: the Chuwi Hi 9 Air. It’s poised to be a new Android tablet. If you’re looking for a new slate–not a convertible nor a hybrid–you may want to consider this Chuwi tablet. Google seems to be done selling pure Android tablets but there’s no stopping smaller OEMs to enter this category of mid-range and affordable tablets.

This Chuwi Hi 9 Air is a new Android tablet you can afford. It is highly recommended that you place your pre-order ASAP before the price goes up. The team behind this is offering a new strategy that will, hopefully, encourage more people to buy.

These are special pre-order prices. The first 10 customers will only need to pay half the price at $114.99. This means the original price is $229. Pre-orders 11 to 300 will only need to pay $199.99 a pop. The next 200 units will be sold for $214.99. After the first 500 units, the tablet will be sold for $229.99.

When it comes to specs, the Chuwi Hi 9 Air Android tablet boasts of a 10.1-inch IPS LCD screen, 2560 × 1600 pixel resolution, 64GB onboard storage, 4GB RAM, and an 8000 mAh battery. The phone runs on Android 8.0 Oreo. The device will start shipping middle of April. Pre-order HERE.