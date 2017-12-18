Google is continuing its quest to give us better browsing experience with Chrome. It hasn’t always been smooth sailing, but you can’t say they haven’t tried. With the new Chrome 64 Beta, we have new features that will help you get a better browsing experience. If you’re using Chrome beta, this one is for you.

First up, Chrome 64 Beta will feature a stronger pop-up blocker. As you continue to wage war against internet ads, Chrome will help you better with that. Google says that Chrome 64 Beta will block “links to third-party websites disguised as play buttons or other site controls, or transparent overlays on websites that capture all clicks and open new tabs or windows.” Also, Chrome’s pop-up blocker will now prevent sites with reported abusive experiences from opening new tabs or windows.

Another highlight feature is muting autoplay videos. We’ve all had experiences where websites automatically play videos without our prompting. So the new Chrome Beta will have the option to mute autoplay content within the browser’s permissions bar, and this is done by clicking the “i” or green lock icon just to the left of the site’s URL. The downside to the feature is that for now, this can’t be applied all at once to all websites, but on a per website basis.

So if you want these new features, make sure you download the newest Chrome Beta on your Android device. If you’re already on the beta program, make sure your Chrome app is updated to the latest.

SOURCE: Google