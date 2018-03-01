Remember Chromer? The productivity app that offers a Chrome-like experience every time you open a link received an update over two years ago. It received webheads, favorite sharing app, and a dynamic toolbar plus a number of enhancements. It’s been a while since we last heard from the developer but now we’ve got information that the application is being updated. It’s not only getting new features but it’s also getting a new name. Chromer 2.0 is now known as Lynket.

Arun Kumar, the developer of the app, shared a few announcements on his Google+ page. He explained the meaning of Lynket, derived from the word Linguetta, which means ‘tabs’ in Italian. It’s also the app’s anniversary so an update is ready. A special giveaway can be enjoyed as well especially if you’re an avid user of Lynket.

The app is open source and free. It can be considered as a unique browser for Android that allows Custom Tabs. The new version delivers an overhauled home page, faster background loading, new Tabs feature, more efficient multitasking, improved Article mode, incognito mode, and per app settings. Other changes include the bottom search bar and suggestions, Adaptive Icon for Oreo, plus the black theme and text size changes for article mode.

Watch the video here:

Download Lynket from the Google Play Store



VIA: Arunkumar