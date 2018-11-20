If you have several speakers located around your house, it’s helpful to group them together so that everything will play the same audio from a source that you choose. If that source is a Chromecast device on your TV, then the latest update to its software will now let you do that. Through Google Home audio groups, you can now let your TV and your speakers play the same audio.

Chromecast, if you didn’t know it yet, is Google’s HDMI video device that can be connected to your TV or monitor so you can stream content from your phone or whatever mobile device source. Most of the time, you use it to stream video content or even photos, but you can also use it to stream audio like music, podcasts, audio books, etc.

The latest update to the Chromecast software now lets you sync your dongle to a Google Home speaker group. This means that whatever is playing on your Chromecast-connected display will be synced to all the speakers that are connected in the group.

This feature is useful for when you want whatever audio you are playing to follow you in whatever room you are in when you’re doing chores or when you’re just basically moving around different rooms in your home. Update your Chromecast to the latest version to enjoy this feature.

VIA: SlashGear