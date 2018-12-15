The beef and competition between Google and Amazon has been going on for some time now. But last year, we thought we got a small silver lining when the latter announced that they were bringing back the Chromecast devices at least to their giant of an online store. A year later, we finally see it in actuality. Yes folks, the third generation Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra are now finally available on Amazon, in time for gift-buying and gift-giving season.

If you’re not familiar with this particular competitive argument between Google and Amazon, back in 2015, Chromecast devices were pulled out of Amazon because only devices that support Prime Video could be sold on their store. This was obviously a ploy to push their Fire TV products and it seems to have worked of course. But Google got back at them by pulling YouTube support for Amazon’s Echo Show which was huge since the smart display had to make do with browser-based YouTube watching and other work-arounds.

Last year, Amazon did say that they will be bringing back the Chromecast. The product listings for the two aforementioned devices did eventually go live, but the status was “currently unavailable”. There was no explanation as to why this was, whether they were waiting for stocks or they will still setting something with Google. So yes, you could see Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra on Amazon but you couldn’t buy them.

Now, a year later, you finally are able to make purchases of these devices through Amazon. You can get the Chromecast for $35 and the Chromecast Ultra, which is obviously the more powerful of the two, for $69. It says that it is shipped and sold by Amazon directly so this also means you can apply your Prime shipping privileges if you have them.

VIA: Android Police