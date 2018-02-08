You would think that all Google-supported products would be easy to connect once they’re released. But apparently, it’s not that easy and not that immediate. But at last year’s Google I/O conference, they did share a lot of new features that Google Assistant would bring to the table, or rather, your speakers and other devices that will be supported. But until now, we haven’t seen most of these. Some helpful folks over on reddit are saying that Google may have unceremoniously rolled out visual responses to selected connected TVs.

If you’re not familiar with the term, visual responses were one of the things that were supposedly coming to Google Assistant. This is for those questions that need more than just an audio response when you ask things from your digital assistant. At least one aspect of that seems to be rolling out now to those with Android TVs. It looks like Google Home can now display weather information on your TV.

Well, apparently not all Android TVs. Those with Chromecast-powered TVs seem to be able to display the weather information when you say, “Hey Google, show me the weather on my TV.” They may still be testing it out since some TVs don’t work yet with this command. It also seems to be limited for now for those in the US.

Hopefully, more of these visual responses and the other things that the Google Assistant should be able to do will be rolling out later this year. The battle between these virtual assistants will heat up, with Alexa, Siri, Bixby and other smaller players in the market trying to beat or compete with Google Assistant. So far, which one are you hedging your bets on?

VIA: 9 to 5 Google