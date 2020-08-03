With a vision to take Stadia to the next horizon and boost the adoption of Chrome OS, Google is bringing exclusive perks for Chromebooks. Those who have purchased a Chromebook launched on or after June 2017 are eligible for this exclusive offer. For starters, the offer brings three months of free Stadia Pro Trial to users in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, and Germany. That said the offer will not be available in US island states like Guam, Hawaii, and U.S. Virgin Islands.

This lucrative deal can be redeemed via a code that is valid up till January 14, 2021. If you are wondering whether this offer applies to existing Stadia Pro subscribers, then there is good news. You can avail this offer too and even the ones who signed through Founder’s Edition are eligible.

To avail the offer you have to first activate the Google Play-enabled Chromebook. Then head over to the Google Chromebook link to claim the promo code. When prompted to setup up Stadia, make the choice as ‘Yes’ for the prompt ‘Do you have a Pro Pass’. Thereafter you can follow the instructions to redeem the code as your Stadia account is created.

For eligible Chromebook owners, there are exclusive discounts too on buying game titles, 4K streaming service, HDR service and 5.1 surround audio output as well. Along with these perks, there are a host of other offers for Chromebook owners including free ‘The Elders Scrolls: Legends game, and Google One and Dropbox storage benefits.