Do you have a gazillion tabs on your Chrome app open? That’s probably because while reading an article, you saw a link, clicked on it and read it and then forgot to go back to the original one and then it has become a never-ending black hole of link clicking. Google may have come up with a sort of solution for that as it looks like they’re testing out a feature that will let you have a “sneak peek” at links without leaving where you are.

The feature that seems to be showing up for some users lets you have a preview of the link from the site that you’re currently on without having to move on to that particular link. All you have to do is tap and hold that particular link and then you’ll see a New Sneak Peek option in the contextual menu. Swipe up so the overlay will expand to 80% of the page and then you are free to scroll down and basically read the article, but you’re still in the original site that you are in.

If you drag it down slowly, it will return to its overlay state but if you swipe down quickly, the preview window will be closed. There’s also a close button available if you prefer that to swiping down. This can lead to you having not so many tabs open when you probably forget you opened them and you’re probably not going back to them anyway.

The feature seems to be rolling out randomly to some users but you can also check it out for yourself if you don’t mind manually enabling it. Go to chrome://flags/#enable-ephemeral-tab and change it to enabled. But remember that it’s still in the testing phase so it might not work exactly as you think it would.

Let’s see how the testing goes and if we’ll eventually get this feature officially in the next few weeks. In the meantime, go ahead and deal with your gazillion open tabs.

VIA: Android Police